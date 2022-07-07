 Apple toughens iOS device protections - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Apple toughens iOS device protections

07 JUL 2022

Apple previewed a device security tool it claimed boosted protection for users at risk of targeted cyberattacks using state-sponsored spyware.

Lockdown Mode is an optional security feature Apple developed to reduce the number of physical and digital ways for an attacker to hack into iPhones and other devices.

The function targets assaults using software developed by private companies which is employed by governments. Lockdown Mode hardens device defences and limits certain functionalities to reduce the attack surfaces.

Lockdown Mode will block most message attachment types other than images, while some features including link previews will be disabled.

Incoming invitations and service requests including FaceTime calls will be blocked if the user didn’t previously send the initiator a call or request. And wired connections with a computer or accessory are blocked when the user’s iPhone is locked.

The vendor plans to release Lockdown Mode for devices running iOS16, iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura later this year.

Apple’s move comes as concern over spyware attacks on mobile devices grows: the company took legal action against NSO Group in 2021 over claims iOS users were being targeted.

Last month, Google reported use of commercial spyware against Android and iOS devices in Italy and Kazakhstan and warned the sector posed a threat by “enabling the proliferation of dangerous hacking tools and arming governments that would not be able to develop these capabilities in-house”.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Steve Jobs to receive Presidential honour

Apple fails in bid to revive Qualcomm patent dispute

Apple fracasa en su intento de reactivar una disputa sobre patentes con Qualcomm
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association