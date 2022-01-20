 Apple retakes top smartphone spot - Mobile World Live
Home

Apple retakes top smartphone spot

20 JAN 2022
smartphone

Canalys figures showed Apple overtook Samsung to return to the top of the global smartphone market, taking a 22 per cent share of shipments during Q4.

The research group credited strong demand for the iPhone 13 as the driver of Apple’s success, resulting in it overhauling Samsung which topped the tables in the opening nine months of 2021.

Samsung took a 20 per cent share in Q4, Xiaomi 12 per cent, Oppo 9 per cent and Vivo 8 per cent. Canalys’ figures are based on sell-in data.

However, the South Korean vendor was the only player in the top five to record market share growth, with its recent figure up from 17 per cent in Q4 2020.

Canalys noted shipments in the recent quarter continued to be impacted by supply chain woes and a resurgence of Covid-19 (coronavirus).

Analyst Sanyam Chaurasia said Apple’s Chinese shipments were strong, while its supply chain also showed signs of recovery. However, the vendor was still forced to cut production in Q4 due to shortages of key components and could not manufacture enough iPhones to meet demand.

“In prioritised markets, it maintained adequate delivery times, but in some markets its customers had to wait to get their hands on the latest iPhones,” Chaurasia said.

Canalys data shows Apple last took the spot spot in Q4 2020, when it accounted for 23 per cent of the market.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

