 Apple reportedly dampens iPhone sales expectations - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Apple reportedly dampens iPhone sales expectations

28 SEP 2022

Apple scrapped plans to increase iPhone production in H2 compared with the amount made in the same period of 2021, with demand for standard versions of its latest flagship rumoured to be weaker than anticipated, Bloomberg reported.

The news website claimed suppliers had been told to cut targeted production of units of its iPhone 14 series by up to 6 million for calendar H2, with the anticipated number of 90 million smartphones expected to roll off the assembly line roughly flat on the same period of 2021.

Citing comments from an anonymous supplier, Bloomberg noted demand was stronger for the higher-end iPhone 14 models than standard, with production being shifted to the Pro edition.

The claims follow worsening analyst forecasts for global smartphone shipments, though in an update earlier this month, IDC tipped Apple to buck the trend with a small annual rise.

Dour expectations for smartphone demand have been attributed to a number of factors including high inflation, decreasing consumer confidence and economic slowdowns in major markets.

Earlier this year vendors were also hit with continued Covid-19 (coronavirus) production problems.

In a move partly speculated to be an attempt to mitigate the risk of any further lockdowns in China, Apple switched some of its supply chain to India, with Financial Times reporting iPhone 14 production in the nation commenced this week.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

India tops Asia iPhone prices in $ terms

TSMC to power future iPhone with 3nm chip

TSMC suministrará chips de 3 nm para los futuros iPhone
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Denmark gets digital

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association