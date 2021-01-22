Apple plans custom chips for AR headset - Mobile World Live

Bloomberg revealed more details of an AR headset rumoured to be in development by Apple, reporting it will be battery-powered, include a high-resolution display and run on custom silicon from the tech giant.

The news outlet stated Apple was building “some of its most advanced and powerful chips” into the device, with initial tests of these topping the performance of Apple’s recently-unveiled M1 silicon.

Additional features are expected to include a fabric exterior and a design enabling users to insert prescription lenses over the display.

The news outlet added the device will be priced well above competing hardware, but noted Apple aimed to use the headset to attract attention from consumers and developers before the release of AR glasses, rather than achieve mainstream adoption.

Bloomberg reiterated details published by The Information in 2019, including the N301 internal codename, target for a launch in 2022 and a plan to follow up with AR glasses in 2023.