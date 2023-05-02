 Apple, Google tackle tracking misuse - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Apple, Google tackle tracking misuse

02 MAY 2023

Apple and Google jointly drafted a specification designed to prevent lost-item devices from tracking people without their permission, by sending alerts on Android and iOS devices.

The companies stated they had jointly submitted a proposed industry specification to the Internet Engineering Task Force to help tackle the misuse of Bluetooth location-tracking devices.

Their proposed specification will enable tracking detection across iOS and Android systems. Apple and Google stated it includes best practices and instructions for device manufacturers.

They plan to release a production version of the specification by the year-end which will be compatible with future versions of iOS and Android.

Additional lost-item tracking manufacturers including Samsung, Tile, Chipolo, eufy Security and Pebblebee expressed backing for the draft specification.

Apple introduced its AirTag in 2021, but there have been various media reports it has been used to stalk people.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Apple Watch court case ends without result

Apple gana la apelación en su litigio con Epic por la App Store

Apple wins appeal in App Store dispute with Epic

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association