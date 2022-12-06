Apple extends self-repair scheme to Europe

Apple followed through on a plan to offer self-repair kits to iPhone users across Europe in a move to burnish its sustainability credentials.

The vendor launched self-repair kits in the US in April, around five months after detailing the plan. Today (6 December) it expanded availability to Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden and the UK.

Apple offers more than 200 genuine parts and tools along with repair manuals covering iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 smartphones, and Mac notebooks with its silicon.

The tools include torque drivers, repair trays, and display and battery presses.

Apple stated the kits were for users experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices, noting the vast majority of customers should visit stores with certified technicians.

The company will rent out tool kits for $49 per week for users to perform one-time repairs. Customers also have the option to send replaced parts back to Apple for refurbishment and recycling to possibly receive credits covering their purchases.

Google and Samsung also detailed smartphone repair schemes this year, as regulators in a number of markets seek to push device repair options to cut electronic waste.