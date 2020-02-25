 Vodafone NZ opens 5G innovation centre - Mobile World Live
Home

Vodafone NZ opens 5G innovation centre

25 FEB 2020

Vodafone New Zealand opened its first 5G Innovation Lab, as part of which it established a partnership with the University of Canterbury to showcase the technology and drive innovation for local businesses.

In a statement, the operator said the lab in Christchurch would help educate local organisations on how to harness the benefits the next-generation technology offers.

Michelle Sharp, head of South Island at Vodafone, said: “Innovating with new technologies will help businesses to compete on the world stage”.

She noted Christchurch is home to “a great business community and a progressive range of organisations looking to transform the city”, making it the best location for the facility.

“Just as 4G transformed people lives via increased smartphone capability, 5G has the potential to go even further with the IoT, and we’re seeing use cases emerge that centre on connected devices.”

Its work with the university involves organising a Digital Innovation Speaker Series of events for businesses and students to explore “technology that is shaping the way we live and work”, Sharp explained. The first event is scheduled for 8 April to offer “a deep-dive into innovating with 5G technology”.

In December 2019, the operator switched 5G on in parts of Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown, offering existing customers the faster service at no additional cost.

Author

Joseph Waring

Devices

Tags

