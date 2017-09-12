English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Thailand to auction dtac 4G spectrum in January

12 SEP 2017

Thailand’s telecoms regulator accelerated plans to auction spectrum in the 850MHz and 1.8GHz bands currently operated by dtac.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission’s (NBTC) announced it will conduct the auction in January, some three months earlier than originally planned, Bangkok Post reported. NBTC stepped up the timeline to ensure continuity of service after dtac’s concession with state-run CAT Telecom expires in September 2018.

Dtac, the country’s third largest mobile operator with a 25 per cent market share, holds a concession to operate 10MHz on the 850MHz band and 45MHz on the 1.8GHz band.

Based on the amount the government raised in auctions in late 2015, the NBTC expects the January sale to generate THB150 billion ($4.5 billion), Bangkok Post said.

The regulator held two 4G auctions at the end of 2015, which raised THB232.66 billion for the government. Market leader AIS won 15MHz of 1.8GHz with a THB41 billion bid and True paid THB39.8 billion for a similar block. The two companies also each won 10MHz of 900MHz spectrum for about THB76 billion.

Dtac, owned by Norway-based Telenor, didn’t participate in the 2015 auctions.

Spectrum roadmap
Paradai Theerathada, chief of corporate affairs at dtac, said in March Thailand urgently needs a clear roadmap for spectrum availability to prepare for the expected surge in data demand in coming years, adding only a clear plan can prepare the country for the coming data deluge.

Dtac is almost certain to bid in the upcoming auctions as it needs to expand its spectrum holdings to support its growing mobile operations. It also holds a licence for 15MHz of spectrum in the 2.1GHz band, which expires in 2027.

The country’s planned auction of spectrum for 5G services was pushed back to 2018 because of legal limitations in compensating a state enterprise for returning spectrum and the transition to new telecoms commissioners.

In December 2016 the NBTC said it would auction off 80MHz in the 2.6GHz band, which is owned but unused by state-owned public broadcaster MCOT, by June to prepare for the eventual rollout of 5G services in 2020.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Data fuels Thai mobile sector growth in H1

Vodacom 4G rollout stalls as spectrum runs out

Blog: Thai regulator obsessed with curbing OTT threat
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

HUAWEI CONNECT 2017: Day 1 highlights

Feature: Samsung Galaxy Note8 launch

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association