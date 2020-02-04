 Thai spectrum auction attracts widespread interest - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Thai spectrum auction attracts widespread interest

04 FEB 2020

The three major private mobile operators in Thailand along with state-owned TOT and CAT Telecom confirmed plans to participate in a spectrum auction scheduled to start on 16 February, ending uncertainty around the process.

In separate stock market filings, AIS, True Move and dtac said they submitted the necessary documents to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) by today’s (4 February) deadline.

CAT Telecom president Sanpachai Huvanandana (pictured, left of centre) handed its application to NBTC officials. TOT announced it would apply by the deadline, but had yet to issue a formal statement by the close of business hours.

The government recently approved participation by the country’s two state-owned operators in the sale of spectrum in the 700MHz, 1800MHz, 2600MHz and 26GHz bands, spurring the regulator to raise its forecast for the auction to THB64 billion ($2.1 billion).

An announcement on qualified bidders is due from the NBTC on 12 February.

Network rollouts are expected to begin in March.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Thai regulator ups 5G auction expectations

Telenor changes the guard in Asia

NZ sets 3.5GHz asking price
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The customer experience evolution

Mobile Mix: Orange turns to green

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association