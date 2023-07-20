 Telstra set to axe close to 500 jobs - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telstra set to axe close to 500 jobs

20 JUL 2023

Multiple media outlets in Australia reported Telstra was set to let go of 472 employees in a major round of job cuts, the first one to take place under CEO Vicki Brady’s leadership.

Newspapers in the country, including The Sydney Morning Herald, cited comments from the operator confirming the plan and describing the reductions as a “difficult” decision.

The Australian operator is said to have informed staff of the redundancies yesterday (19 July). The cuts amounted to around 1.5 per cent of Telstra’s 30,000-strong workforce.

Its move forms part of a broader strategy to drive growth at the company, dubbed the T25 plan, initially announced by former CEO Andy Penn.

The Market Herald reported Telstra previously pitched the strategy as a four-to-five-year plan to boost its value proposition and save costs of AUD500 million ($342 million) by 2025.

It followed the T22 strategy, announced in 2018, which was aimed to reduce costs by AUD1 billion via the elimination of 8,000 jobs by mid-2022.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Telstra partners Starlink for bundled offering

Telstra, OneWeb seal satellite backhaul deal

Telstra CEO counsels telcos to embrace losing control
MWC Barcelona 2023 – News

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association