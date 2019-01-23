 Taiwan readies China vendor blacklist - Mobile World Live
Home

Taiwan readies China vendor blacklist

23 JAN 2019

Taiwan reportedly readied a blacklist of China-based technology companies it considers security threats, making it the latest country to mull measures to block equipment from vendors including Huawei and ZTE.

Jyan Hong-wei, director general of the cybersecurity department of Taiwan’s Executive branch, told Nikkei Asian Review: “We will likely complete and publish a list of Chinese companies that could pose security threats by the end of March.”

The restrictions would apply to all government departments, organisations and government-controlled companies. The list is also expected to include two surveillance camera manufacturers, with Lenovo being considered, the newspaper said.

Jyan said private companies in Taiwan will have access to the list for reference.

A number of countries have either banned or are considering blocking use of Huawei and ZTE equipment due to concerns over links to the Chinese government.

Last week Taiwan’s Industrial Technology Research Institute announced it is blocking Huawei products from accessing its internal network due to security concerns, South China Morning Post reported. It is the first government-supported organisation to heed calls from the US to drop the vendor.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Tags

