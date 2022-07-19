 SoftBank hits brakes on UK Arm IPO - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

SoftBank hits brakes on UK Arm IPO

19 JUL 2022

Fresh doubts over the future of UK-based chip design company Arm emerged after parent SoftBank Group halted a planned IPO following the resignation of several key government ministers who were driving the deal, Financial Times (FT) reported.

The newspaper stated outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson had become involved in pressing SoftBank about an IPO, but the company had developed cold feet after the collapse of his government and an ensuing battle to replace him.

Key politicians involved in the talks with SoftBank with portfolios covering investment and digital had also departed, resulting in the Japan-headquartered giant backing away from plans to float Arm in the UK within the next 12 months, FT noted.

A move in the US remains a possibility, the newspaper added, explaining SoftBank had previously considered a dual-listing.

SoftBank turned its attention to an Arm IPO after a deal to sell the business to chip manufacturer Nvidia fell apart.

In a previous article, FT reported the UK government explored whether a national security law passed in 2021 could be used to sway SoftBank in favour of a deal involving the country.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

SoftBank appoints sustainability chief

SoftBank links with autonomous vehicle specialist

El Reino Unido estudia forzar la salida a bolsa de Arm en Londres
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association