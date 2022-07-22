Singtel parades national SA 5G handiwork

Singtel claimed to have smashed a target for achieving nationwide coverage with its standalone (SA) 5G network, declaring it hit the goal three-and-a-half years ahead of the mandated deadline of end-2025.

The operator stated the SA 5G network covers more than 95 per cent of the city state, crediting authorities’ moves to ensure access to sufficient spectrum as key to the deployment.

Singtel launched SA 5G in May 2021, eight months after lighting a non-standalone service.

It stated the SA service is today available in “more than 1,300 outdoor locations and over 400 in-building, as well as underground”.

CEO Yuen Kuan Moon stated the SA 5G achievement was all the more significant due to disruptions to its deployment caused by Covid-19 (coronavirus).

He added the nationwide coverage “will spur unprecedented digitalisation” in Singapore, “paving the way for innovation and new growth that will propel our country forward”.

Next month, Singtel plans to highlight the capabilities of its SA 5G network by using it to stream HD footage of the first Singapore National Day Parade celebrations held in two years, a move CTO Mark Chong stated “will seriously test the power and reliability” of the infrastructure.

It also outlined plans to provide consumers a range of 5G access and content offers in the days leading up to the event on 9 August.