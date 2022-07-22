 Singtel parades national SA 5G handiwork - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Singtel parades national SA 5G handiwork

22 JUL 2022

Singtel claimed to have smashed a target for achieving nationwide coverage with its standalone (SA) 5G network, declaring it hit the goal three-and-a-half years ahead of the mandated deadline of end-2025.

The operator stated the SA 5G network covers more than 95 per cent of the city state, crediting authorities’ moves to ensure access to sufficient spectrum as key to the deployment.

Singtel launched SA 5G in May 2021, eight months after lighting a non-standalone service.

It stated the SA service is today available in “more than 1,300 outdoor locations and over 400 in-building, as well as underground”.

CEO Yuen Kuan Moon stated the SA 5G achievement was all the more significant due to disruptions to its deployment caused by Covid-19 (coronavirus).

He added the nationwide coverage “will spur unprecedented digitalisation” in Singapore, “paving the way for innovation and new growth that will propel our country forward”.

Next month, Singtel plans to highlight the capabilities of its SA 5G network by using it to stream HD footage of the first Singapore National Day Parade celebrations held in two years, a move CTO Mark Chong stated “will seriously test the power and reliability” of the infrastructure.

It also outlined plans to provide consumers a range of 5G access and content offers in the days leading up to the event on 9 August.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Singtel plays down Optus listing rumours

Hyundai hands Singtel another private 5G network win

Singtel backs AIS with increased shareholding
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association