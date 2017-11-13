English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

PLDT mulls selling assets to boost 2018 capex

13 NOV 2017

Philippines telecoms operator PLDT is considered boosting its 2018 capex to a higher level than its original guidance of PHP46 billion ($900 million) for 2017 in “response to increasing expectations and criticisms being leveled against the industry about network quality”.

The company said in a statement it believes it can support the PHP46 billion level through its operating cash flow. “However, as we need to be mindful of our debt levels, [any] higher amount of capex would have to be funded from other than additional debt, possibly through a sale of assets”.

The statement went on to say: “One option is to consider PHP46 billion as the normative capex level to support our various network initiatives to further expand the reach of PLDT’s home broadband network as well as enhance the coverage and capacity of our 3G/LTE network across the country”.

Manuel Pangilinan, chairman and CEO of PLDT and Smart (pictured, centre), the company’s mobile unit, said its 2017 capex guidance remains at PHP38 billion, with about another PHP15 billion committed already this year, “but which we forecast will be finished in 2018. We will continue to ramp up our capital investments in the near-term as we are determined to have the best network”.

The company noted its budget for next year has not been finalised and the numbers are preliminary indications. It will provide guidance for 2018 capex when it announces full-year results in March 2018.

Q3 results
PLDT reported a 58 per cent year-on-year increase in its Q3 net profit to PHP5.36 billion, with total revenue flat at PHP40 billion. The profit was boosted by equity gains of PHP1.68 billion during the quarter.

Although service revenue dipped 1.8 per cent to PHP37.6 billion from a year ago and wireless turnover was again down in the quarter, falling 9.3 per cent to PHP22 billion, the operator said quarter-on quarter comparison of other indicators “provide further indications that the overall business is stabilising”.

Fixed-line, which includes home broadband, and enterprise revenues were up by low double-digit figures.

Mobile subscribers fell by 7.2 million over the past year to end September with 58.2 million. Prepaid subs dropped by 6.65 million to 55.7 million, while post paid users dropped by 560,000 to 2.56 million. Smart’s market share in Q3 was just under 50 per cent, a similar level to rival Globe Telecom’s, according to GMSA Intelligence.

Smart prepaid ARPU increased 5.8 per cent to PHP108 ($2.11) from Q3 2016, while Smart post paid ARPU rose 3 per cent to PHP975.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Philippines court upholds $1.4B SMC deal

PT&T seeks partnership to challenge PLDT, Globe

Blog: Despite rising capex, 4G still slow in Philippines
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association