 Optus splashes out on tower builds, upgrades - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Optus splashes out on tower builds, upgrades

04 APR 2023

Australian operator Optus detailed an AUD5.3 million ($3.6 million) investment in infrastructure in New South Wales, plotting a series of tower moves to bolster service availability in areas hardest hit by wildfires in 2019 and 2020.

The operator is planning to build or upgrade a total of eight towers in Shoalhaven, an area of the state it noted was heavily hit by bushfires. Optus stated the investment is one of its most-significant in the region to date and will deliver improvements in coverage, reliability and data rates.

Optus territory general manager Nick Gibson stated the so-called Black Summer bushfires “highlighted the importance of mobile connectivity for effective response and recovery efforts”.

The operator’s tower move will benefit emergency services and residents “during a crisis”, Gibson noted.

Optus also cited broader benefits for local businesses and tourists, with Gibson highlighting a busy period during the recent Australian summer months as hiking demand for mobile services.

Investments to-date have already begun to deliver improved coverage of 5G services, Optus stated.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Optus taps Pentanet for 5G cloud gaming

Singtel books mobile growth in core markets

Optus boosts coverage with 900MHz airwaves
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association