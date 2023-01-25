 Now Telecom taps Nokia for 5G boost - Mobile World Live
Home

Now Telecom taps Nokia for 5G boost

25 JAN 2023

Philippines-based Now Telecom selected Nokia’s R&D arm Bell Labs Consulting to assist in developing its digital infrastructure, part of a wider goal to accelerate 5G rollout in the country.

Nokia stated Bell Labs Consulting would create a nationwide standalone (SA) 5G network design and proof-of-concept for Now Telecom, along with planning for a fixed wireless access broadband service.

The Finnish vendor will also implement a pilot 5G network at multiple sites in the country’s capital, Manila.

Consulting work is scheduled to begin next month and the proof-of-concept in July.

Nokia stated Now Telecom was employing a grant from the US Trade and Development Agency for the moves.

The vendor asserted there is “growing demand” for digital services from Filipino consumers and businesses.

Now Telecom chair and CEO Mel Velasco Velarde stated a “reliable 5G network will play a crucial role in promoting social and financial mobility and spurring economic growth”.

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Asia

