LG Uplus set to boost 5G spectrum holding

South Korean authorities reportedly prepared to allocate operator LG Uplus an additional 20MHz of spectrum in the 3.4GHz to 3.42GHz range, after the company was the only bidder in a sale of the allocation.

Multiple news outlets in the country reported LG Uplus had been successful in its attempts to bump its allocation of 5G frequency, with Korea JoongAng Daily noting it paid KRW152.1 billion ($114.7 million) for the 20GHz block.

The newspaper added rivals SK Telecom and KT declined to bid in the sale run by the Ministry of Science and ICT due to logistical issues using the allocation being offered, though the former apparently complained about the abrupt nature of the process.

Local publication Money Today added once LG Uplus receives the new frequency, it would have to meet new obligations for building base stations and rolling out rural infrastructure.

Citing comments from the ministry, the publication noted in order to win the allocation LG Uplus had to submit a proposal based on efficiency of radio use, technical plans and financial ability to cover the cost, points it apparently met.