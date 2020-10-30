 KDDI strikes Toyota connected car deal, books H1 profit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

KDDI strikes Toyota connected car deal, books H1 profit

30 OCT 2020

Japanese operator KDDI announced an alliance with shareholder Toyota to jointly develop connected car technology and device platforms built on 4G, 5G and 6G, with the deal also including a fresh JPY52.2 billion ($498.7 million) investment by the automotive giant into the operator.

In a statement released alongside KDDI’s fiscal H1 results, the operator said the agreement would lead to the companies making joint developments beyond their core businesses, with an eye to a “future society in which towns, homes, people and cars are all connected”.

The partnership aims to develop IoT platforms, operating systems for management of the next generation of connected cars, security systems and innovations addressing “social issues arising between urban and rural areas and regional communities using big data”.

As of end-September, Toyota owned a 12.95 per cent stake in KDDI: the additional cash injection will take this to 13.74 per cent when the transaction completes in late January 2021.

Numbers
In its fiscal H1 (to end-September) the Japanese operator reported a 1.1 per cent year-on-year decrease in operating revenue to JPY2.5 trillion. Net profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 7.3 per cent to JPY373 billion.

The company noted a decrease in revenue from handset sales and overall earnings from its mobile unit was offset by its Business Services and Life Design segments, the latter of which covers provision of services including digital content.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

BT hails 5G progress, Covid-19 takes toll on bottom-line

Samsung joins KDDI 5G enterprise alliance

KDDI leans heavily on Samsung in expanded 5G range
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association