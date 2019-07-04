 KDDI, SoftBank partner to bring 5G to rural Japan - Mobile World Live
Home

KDDI, SoftBank partner to bring 5G to rural Japan

04 JUL 2019

Japanese mobile operators KDDI and SoftBank agreed to share infrastructure to accelerate build-out of 5G networks in rural areas.

In a joint statement, the operators said they will explore options with a view to setting up a joint construction management company, which would oversee efforts to construct a network of 5G base stations.

Since 5G networks use the 28GHz and 3.7GHz high-frequency bands, many base stations need to be installed across the country, requiring long-term construction and large investment commitments, the companies stated.

The pair will establish a preparatory office and aim to start joint trials in Asahikawa City in Hokkaido, Narita City in Chiba prefecture and Fukuyama City in Hiroshima prefecture in late Q3.

In addition to streamlining processes from design to construction management, the trials will be used to verify the effects of 5G network quality improvements and reduced construction periods in rural areas.

KDDI, SoftBank and market leader NTT Docomo plan to launch limited commercial 5G services during the Rugby World Cup, which begins in September, with their full services due in 2020.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

