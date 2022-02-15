Jio, SES form satellite broadband venture

India’s red hot satellite internet sector received a boost, with Jio Platforms forging a joint venture with Luxembourg-based specialist SES to offer high-speed broadband connectivity to retail and enterprise customers, and for mobile backhaul.

Jio Platforms will take a 51 per cent stake in Jio Space Technology and SES the remaining 49 per cent.

The venture will use SES’ multi-orbit space networks combining geostationary and medium Earth orbit satellite constellations to deliver speeds of up to 100Gb/s. The business will also develop gateway infrastructure across India.

Jio Platforms is the digital services arm of Reliance Industries: it will be the anchor customer of Jio Space Technology and entered into a multi-year capacity purchase agreement with a total contract value of about $100 million.

In a statement, Jio Platforms director Akash Ambani noted additional coverage and capacity offered by satellite communications services will enable it to connect the “remotest towns and villages, enterprises, government establishments and consumers to the new digital India”.

SES CEO Steve Collar added the tie-up is “a great example of how SES can complement even the most extensive terrestrial networks” to offer high-quality connectivity.

Jio Space Technology will deliver SES’ satellite data and connectivity services in India, except for some international aeronautical and maritime customers, which may be served directly by SES. Jio Platforms will offer managed services and gateway infrastructure operations services.

Indian authorities last month approved a joint venture between Bharti Airtel and Hughes Network Systems to deliver broadband service via satellite.

And satellite internet provider Starlink set up a local subsidiary in November 2021.