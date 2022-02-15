 Jio, SES form satellite broadband venture - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC22 PREVIEW
MWC22 Show Daily
MWC21 LA
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Jio, SES form satellite broadband venture

15 FEB 2022

India’s red hot satellite internet sector received a boost, with Jio Platforms forging a joint venture with Luxembourg-based specialist SES to offer high-speed broadband connectivity to retail and enterprise customers, and for mobile backhaul.

Jio Platforms will take a 51 per cent stake in Jio Space Technology and SES the remaining 49 per cent.

The venture will use SES’ multi-orbit space networks combining geostationary and medium Earth orbit satellite constellations to deliver speeds of up to 100Gb/s. The business will also develop gateway infrastructure across India.

Jio Platforms is the digital services arm of Reliance Industries: it will be the anchor customer of Jio Space Technology and entered into a multi-year capacity purchase agreement with a total contract value of about $100 million.

In a statement, Jio Platforms director Akash Ambani noted additional coverage and capacity offered by satellite communications services will enable it to connect the “remotest towns and villages, enterprises, government establishments and consumers to the new digital India”.

SES CEO Steve Collar added the tie-up is “a great example of how SES can complement even the most extensive terrestrial networks” to offer high-quality connectivity.

Jio Space Technology will deliver SES’ satellite data and connectivity services in India, except for some international aeronautical and maritime customers, which may be served directly by SES. Jio Platforms will offer managed services and gateway infrastructure operations services.

Indian authorities last month approved a joint venture between Bharti Airtel and Hughes Network Systems to deliver broadband service via satellite.

And satellite internet provider Starlink set up a local subsidiary in November 2021.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

India prepares 5G auction

BSNL readies 4G move

Low-end vendors fuel India smartphone growth
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Barcelona bound

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association