English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Grameenphone Q2 profit jumps despite ARPU drop

17 JUL 2018

Grameenphone, the largest mobile operator in Bangladesh, reported strong gains in subscriber additions and data revenue in Q2, but falling ARPU slowed service revenue growth.

Its net profit for the quarter jumped 36.3 per cent year-on-year to BDT10.8 billion ($128 million). The increase included one-off reversals of excess tax provisions of BDT2.9 billion and accelerated depreciation for its network modernisation plan.

Service revenue rose 2.8 per cent from Q2 2017 to BDT32 billion, with data revenue increasing 18.5 per cent to BDT6.1 billion and voice revenue growth continuing with a 1 per cent rise.

Michael Patrick Foley, CEO of Grameenphone, said: “First half of 2018 was challenging due to adverse effect from bad weather and ongoing competition intensity. Despite this we were able to report healthy growth and margins.”

“We crossed the 2 million 4G subscriber milestone, and our network rollout as well as modernisation plan is on track to deliver superior customer experience. Our consolidated voice and competitive data offers are creating positive traction in the market.”

Grameenphone said rainfall was up 37 per cent from the same period of 2017, with an increase in thunderstorms leading to more power cuts. It experienced more than two-times the number of outages over eight hours than 2017 and commercial disconnections at its sites were 24 per cent higher.

Brisk growth
The operator ended the first half of 2018 with 69.2 million subscribers, up 12.3 per cent from the same point in 2017. The number of data subscribers increased by 2.3 million in Q2 to 34.5 million, with the base increasing 27.7 per cent from end-June 2017.

Service ARPU fell by 8.6 per cent year-on-year to BDT156.

Capex rose 37.6 per cent to BDT4.47 billion. It ended June with more than 3,000 4G sites and nearly 13,000 3G sites.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Telenor takes positives from subs growth, efficiencies

ZTE losses mount due to US spat

HTC sales slide continues
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 6

Mobile Mix: Episode 5

Mobile Mix: Episode 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association