English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Duterte invites China to launch 3rd mobile network

21 NOV 2017

Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte invited China to invest in the country’s telecoms sector to end the current duopoly held by PLDT and Globe Telecom, The Philippine Star reported.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte offered China the opportunity to introduce a third mobile operator in the country during a bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, the newspaper stated.

“So the good news is, consumers can look forward now to better telecommunications, not just in terms of cellular technology but also in terms of internet speed as well as access,” Roque said in a press briefing.

A potential Chinese partner was not named.

In October 2016 Duterte warned the county’s two dominant mobile operators he would open the market to Chinese competition if they fail to improve their poor service. Duterte said at the time he shared the frustration of the country’s mobile users, who have endured slow internet speeds and generally poor service.

According to wireless coverage mapping company OpenSignal’s latest data (covering May to July 2017), the average download speed in the country was nearly flat at 8.6Mb/s compared with its analysis covering November 2016 to January 2017. The global 4G average is 16.2Mb/s.

Globe and Smart, the mobile unit of PLDT, traded places as the market leader by mobile connections between Q4 2016 and Q2 2017, with each holding a near 50 per cent share at end-June, according to GSMA Intelligence.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Globe set to rollout Alipay model in the Philippines

PLDT mulls selling assets to boost 2018 capex

Globe Telecom Q3 profit surges
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association