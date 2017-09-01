English
Home

CSL offers day pass for in-flight roaming

01 SEP 2017

Hong Kong’s largest mobile operator CSL introduced a flat-rate data roaming package for its customers to access the internet when flying on suitably equipped aircraft.

The operator’s in-flight day pass provides unlimited data for 24 hours for HKD98 ($12.50) during an initial promotional period running from today (1 September) through 30 November, after which the price will rise to HKD178.

In a statement, CSL said the service is already available on many flights operated by a number of international airlines, including Cathay Pacific, Air France, British Airways, Emirates and Singapore Airlines.

The operator added the list of supporting airlines is growing as are the fleets installed with the service.

CSL, HKT’s mobile unit, holds a 35 per cent share of Hong Kong’s 12.5 million mobile connections.

Richard Midgett, MD of HKT’s wireless business, said: “Hong Kong people are frequent travelers and they want to stay connected wherever they go.”

“Data roaming is made easy, worry free and economical, even in the air,” he added.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

