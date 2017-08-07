English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

COAI taps DoT for fairer telecoms policy

07 AUG 2017

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) petitioned the country’s Department of Telecoms (DoT) to focus on creating a level playing field when working up a new telecoms policy.

Against a backdrop of falling revenues for the bulk of India’s cellular operators, and an associated wave of merger and acquisition activity, the COAI said an updated telecoms policy should protect operators’ investments by either bringing competing over-the-top (OTT) services under the same rules, or deregulating the market completely, The Hindu Business Line reported.

COAI director general Rajan Mathews (pictured, left) highlighted a current discrepancy regarding OTT companies, which rival mobile operators’ voice services without facing the same costs in terms of licence fees and spectrum charges.

Documents submitted by COAI to the DoT also called for a clear roadmap for spectrum allocation, including a request for regular – five yearly – reviews of the potential release of new radio waves for cellular services. A key element of the request is to ensure no spectrum is provided free of charge, particularly in sub-1GHz bands, the newspaper reported.

In April, COAI members called for the DoT to postpone a spectrum auction planned for H2 2017 by at least 12 months, to allow operators to complete consolidation efforts sparked by the increasingly tough financial situation they face.

Financial concerns
Mathews argued COAI’s latest proposals covering telecoms policy would play a part in restoring operators’ to a more solid financial footing, when combined with previous requests covering lower spectrum use fees and reducing Universal Service Obligation charges, The Hindu Business Line stated.

The DoT in June called for India’s finance ministry to lower its estimates for the amount of non-tax revenue due to be collected from mobile operators in the year to end-March 2018, to account for declines in licence and spectrum use income.

India’s operators are locked in a fierce price war sparked by the entry of Reliance Jio in late 2016, prompting the DoT to predict total revenue collected from operators will drop 37 per cent year-on-year to INR295 billion ($4.6 billion) in the year to end-March 2018.

The DoT aims to finalise its updated telecoms policy by the same date, The Hindu Business Line reported.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Blog: As China tumbles, Apple targets India for growth

Apple seeks tax breaks for suppliers in India

Visa eyes India opportunity despite strong competition
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association