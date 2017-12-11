English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

China Telecom picked for Philippines entry

11 DEC 2017

The Philippines government identified China Telecom as the company to become the third operator in the country, with plans to invest in its often-criticised slow internet service, The Philippine Star reported.

Citing the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO), the newspaper said China’s government selected China Telecom, the third largest mobile operator in the mainland, as the company to inject some much needed competition to the Philippines market following an invitation from Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte.

PCOO secretary Martin Andanar said China Telecom needs to find a local partner, as regulations limit foreign ownership of a public utility to 40 per cent. The Chinese operator’s figures show it had 245 million mobile subscribers and 132 million wireline broadband connections at the end of October.

The newspaper quoted Andanar as saying: “The government is fast-tracking this because our countrymen are already irritated by dropped calls and slow internet. This is the reason why the president opened the doors to a third player.”

More competition
In November, Duterte invited China to invest in the country’s telecoms sector to end the current duopoly held by PLDT and Globe Telecom. The offer comes after the president in October 2016 warned the county’s two dominant mobile operators he would open the market to Chinese competition if they failed to improve their poor service. Duterte said at the time he shared the frustration of the country’s mobile users, who have endured slow internet speeds and generally poor service.

Wireless coverage mapping company OpenSignal’s latest data (covering May to July) showed the average download speed in the country stood at 8.6Mb/s compared with a global average of 16.2Mb/s.

Manuel Pangilinan, chairman and CEO of Philippines-headquartered PLDT, said at the end of November it was considering bringing in a Chinese company as a strategic partner for its digital unit or even in a tie-up with PLDT itself.

The duopoly could face competition from Philippine Telegraph and Telephone (PT&T), which is considering partnering with an overseas investor to re-establish itself as a major telecoms player. The company plans to offer nationwide broadband internet service in three years.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China already delivering on 5G vision

China Mobile linked to Oi investment

4G subs account for 69% of China total
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association