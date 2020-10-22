 China Telecom accelerates 5G user push - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

China Telecom accelerates 5G user push

22 OCT 2020

China Telecom added 27 million 5G package subscribers in Q3, taking its total to 64.8 million as it works towards a target to surpass 80 million by the year-end.

The gains pushed 5G penetration to 18.6 per cent from 11 per cent in Q2, when its tally stood at 21.2 million customers.

Its overall mobile subscriber base grew 5.7 per cent year-on-year to 349 million in Q3.

In the opening nine months, net profit edged up 1.7 per cent from the same period in 2019 to CNY18.7 billion ($2.8 billon) on service revenue of CNY281 billion, up 3.5 per cent.

Chairman and CEO Ke Ruiwen stated its profit was helped by a 25.1 per cent jump in investment income and its share of profits from associates including China Tower.

Network operations and support expenses increased 12.6 per cent, mainly due to its increased investment in 5G infrastructure, he said.

ARPU was down marginally at CNY44.40, with Ke noting the rate of decline continued to narrow.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

OnePlus expands budget Nord line

Blog: Telstra turns to humour to battle false 5G claims

Bulgaria, US unite in 5G networks security pledge

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Feature video: The big Apple 5G iPhone launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association