English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Apple returns to growth in China, upbeat on India

03 NOV 2017

Apple ended six consecutive quarters of sales declines in China, posting 12 per cent year-on-year revenue growth in the mainland in its fiscal Q4.

The US-based company’s turnover in China during the period (which ran from 2 July to 30 September) rose to $9.8 billion, but fell 11 per cent to $3.86 billion in Japan. Sales in the rest of Asia increased 5 per cent year-on-year to $2.8 billion.

Apple CEO Tim Cook (pictured) said in the earnings call revenue from emerging markets outside of greater China increased 40 per cent, “with great momentum in India, where revenue doubled year-over-year”.

“I feel like we’re making good progress there and are gaining understanding of the market, but we still have a long way to go…I do feel great about the growth rate,” Cook said, adding he hoped manufacturing the iPhone SE in the country saves some money over time and avoids some of the “compounding of taxes”.

He noted declines in sales experienced in Hong Kong moderated in the recent period: “So it’s still down year-over-year but less so than it was”.

The rebound in the mainland comes after the company’s revenue in greater China fell 10 per cent year-on-year in its fiscal Q3 ending 1 July. Sales in greater China, which covers the mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan, of $8 billion in the recent fiscal Q3 were down from $8.85 billion in the 2016 period.

Upward trend
Earlier this week Canalys reported Apple bucked a trend of declining smartphone sales in China with iPhone shipments rising 40 per cent year-on-year to about 11 million units in calendar Q3. The quarterly performance is Apple’s best in China since Q3 2015, where its growth slowed considerably since the launch of the iPhone 6S.

Apple reported a 19 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to $10.7 billion in fiscal Q4 and record revenue of $52.6 billion, up 12 per cent year-on-year. International sales accounted for 62 per cent of the quarter’s revenue.

Sales of iPhones inched up 2 per cent to $28.8 billion, with volumes rising 3 per cent to 46.3 million units. iPad sales increased 14 per cent to $4.8 billion, as unit sales grew 11 per cent to 10.3 million.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Paytm launches chat amid WhatsApp, Google threat

Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi firm-up global market positions

Qualcomm alleges Apple shared software secrets

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association