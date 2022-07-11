Adani Group publicises private 5G plans

Indian conglomerate Adani Group detailed plans to offer private 5G network services across a range of sectors, a move which could stoke dissent in an already contentious spectrum auction scheduled for later this month.

Various reports stated Adani Group had submitted an application to take part in the auction by the deadline of 8 July, speculating the outfit could pose a threat to Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea in the consumer space.

But Adani Group clarified in a statement it had no interest in the consumer sector, instead seeking spectrum to provide private 5G services for “airports, ports and logistics” alongside the power industry “and various manufacturing operations”.

The Economic Times was one of several Indian news outlets which noted Adani Group had submitted applications alongside major mobile operators, speculating the conglomerate was readying a challenge in the consumer sector.

In addition to private network services, Adani Group explained the spectrum would boost development of a “digital platform encompassing super apps, edge data centres, and industry command and control centres” all of which require the “ultra-high quality data streaming capabilities” of the technology.

However, the Cellular Operators Association of India previously warned the private network element of the 5G auction was a turn-off for established mobile players due to fears it will significantly lower their potential revenue.