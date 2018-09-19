English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Edotco details 5G tower profitability challenge

19 SEP 2018

LIVE FROM 5G ASIA 2018, SINGAPORE: With 5G networks requiring twice as many cell sites, mobile operators need to explore new ways of managing their vast tower assets to remain profitable, an executive from Axiata Group’s tower business explained.

Gayan Koralage, director of group strategy at edotco (pictured), said operators’ profitability will be seriously challenged as they invest heavily in the new wireless technology. He cited data predicting the industry’s tower count will need to at least double to provide the required base station density for 5G services.

Research by the tower company found Pakistan will need an estimated 68,800 towers by 2027, up from the installed base of 34,300 in 2017. In Myanmar, it predicted the number of sites will need to increase by 2.7 times to 38,500 and offered similar forecasts for six other markets where it operates towers.

Falling ARPU
While data consumption is forecast to increase by as much as seven-times between 2018 and 2022, ARPU is expected to drop 5 per cent over that period, which means new sites installed to boost capacity will have a low incremental return, he said.

Koralage called for a paradigm shift in how sites are managed and suggested tower companies evolve to an infrastructure company model, with a focus on adding local insight.

“A more collaborative approach needs to be adopted to be successful in the 5G era, one that offers predictive analytics such as congestion prediction and location profitability [estimates],” he said.

He also noted it is vital to increase the number of sites connected by fibre. Only about 10 per cent of its towers in Pakistan and Myanmar are connected by fibre, while 30 per cent of those in Malaysia, Sir Lanka and Cambodia have a fibre link.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

GSMA presses EU regulators to ease path to 5G

German regulator criticises nationwide 5G call

OneWeb aims to put satellites at heart of 5G

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Feature: MWC Americas 18 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Apple launch 2018 – in under 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association