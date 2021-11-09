Zynga eyes blockchain gaming, parts with COO

Games developer Zynga appointed Matt Wolf as VP of blockchain gaming in an effort to tap into emerging technologies as part of its growth ambitions, alongside announcing the resignation of five-year long COO Matthew Bromberg.

In a statement, the company expressed belief Wolf will aid in reaching a new market through the integration of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and blockchain technology into Zynga’s existing portfolio and in the development of new titles which will be built with these digital assets within their core.

The new Zynga executive, who has previously served as VP of entertainment and ventures at The Coca-Cola Company, described the move as “a natural next step” in Zynga’s evolution looking to “connect the world through games”.

Wolf also believes this would bring expansion of Zynga’s audience reach and enhance user engagement and retention.

COO resignation

In a filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Zynga announced COO Bromberg resigned from the role on 5 October, with him serving as an employee until 31 March 2022 when a transitioning period of his duties is set to be completed.

The developer thanked Bromberg for his service in the role which started in August 2016, without providing details about his departure.