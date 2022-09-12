 Zynga brings in more mobile expertise - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Zynga brings in more mobile expertise

12 SEP 2022

Take-Two Interactive Software unit Zynga continued a mobile gaming push through an acquisition of app store optimisation technology provider Storemaven for an undisclosed amount.

In addition to bolstering Zynga’s app expertise, the acquisition also extends its presence in Israel. In a statement, the games publisher explained it will combine Storemaven’s technology with its portfolio and advertising platform Chartboost.

Zynga is targeting enhancements to its usage alongside a boost to its overall market position.

Alex Tremblay, EVP and CDO, noted the buy brings Zynga “additional, unmatched technologies and expertise” by tapping Storemaven’s “optimisation and intelligence technologies”.

Zynga EVP of games Yaron Leyvand added the purchase brings the company “a meaningful footprint” in Israel, a “hotbed of technological innovation”.

Take-Two Interactive Software completed an acquisition of Zynga in May, a little more than four months after securing a deal with an enterprise value of close to $13 billion. At the time, the software company noted the deal offered the potential to bolster its mobile advertising capabilities.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Take-Two Interactive arranges $13B Zynga buy

Zynga eyes blockchain gaming, parts with COO

Zynga makes Asia push with StarLark takeover
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association