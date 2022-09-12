Zynga brings in more mobile expertise

Take-Two Interactive Software unit Zynga continued a mobile gaming push through an acquisition of app store optimisation technology provider Storemaven for an undisclosed amount.

In addition to bolstering Zynga’s app expertise, the acquisition also extends its presence in Israel. In a statement, the games publisher explained it will combine Storemaven’s technology with its portfolio and advertising platform Chartboost.

Zynga is targeting enhancements to its usage alongside a boost to its overall market position.

Alex Tremblay, EVP and CDO, noted the buy brings Zynga “additional, unmatched technologies and expertise” by tapping Storemaven’s “optimisation and intelligence technologies”.

Zynga EVP of games Yaron Leyvand added the purchase brings the company “a meaningful footprint” in Israel, a “hotbed of technological innovation”.

Take-Two Interactive Software completed an acquisition of Zynga in May, a little more than four months after securing a deal with an enterprise value of close to $13 billion. At the time, the software company noted the deal offered the potential to bolster its mobile advertising capabilities.