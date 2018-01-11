English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

WhatsApp unconcerned by chat security flaw

11 JAN 2018

WhatsApp dismissed warnings from researchers regarding a flaw which lets anyone in control of the messaging app’s servers insert new participants into a group chat.

A representative told news site Wired the app does not enable messages to be sent to hidden users, adding that members of groups are notified when new people join: “The privacy and security of our users is incredibly important to WhatsApp. It’s why we collect very little information and all messages sent on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted,” the representative told the news outlet.

Researchers from Ruhr University Bochum in Germany found WhatsApp does not use authentication mechanisms when people are invited into a group conversation. Normally, only group administrators can do this, but the researchers found it could also be done by someone who manages to gain control of the servers.

Wired quoted Matthew Green, a cryptography professor at Johns Hopkins University, as saying: “If you build a system where everything comes down to trusting the server, you might as well dispense with all the complexity and forget about end-to-end encryption.”

Validation
The researchers also suggested an attacker with access to WhatsApp servers could block messages in the group. The team of security researchers revealed the flaw to WhatsApp in July 2017. They believe the company should add an authentication mechanism for new group invitations.

Similar encrypted messaging apps from Signal and Threema were also found to be vulnerable to the flaw, albeit to a lesser degree.

In the case of Signal the threat is less formidable because a hacker would need to access the server as well as know the Group ID number for the chat, which the Wired report said are “essentially unguessable”. Meanwhile Threema put out a fix in a software patch.

WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption, which secures all messages on the app so even the company itself has no way to read them, came under fire from goverments in the UK and Brazil, which want access to the messages to fight crime and terrorism.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

France hits out at WhatsApp over data sharing

Afghanistan, Indonesia drop WhatsApp ban threats

Fake WhatsApp gets 1M downloads
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association