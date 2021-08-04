 WhatsApp makes pictures disappear - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

WhatsApp makes pictures disappear

04 AUG 2021

WhatsApp moved to boost its privacy credentials by deploying an ephemeral content feature for photos and videos.

In a blog, WhatApp explained the functionality lets photo and video files be viewed once before they automatically disappear from chats, claiming this would boost user privacy.

It stated files sent within the app remain fully encrypted.

The feature began rolling out globally yesterday (3 August) and is also touted as a way to save storage in user devices.

WhatsApp introduced a similar option applying to text messages in November 2020, which automatically deletes content a week after it was sent in a chat.

BBC News cited concerns from UK-based National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, which claimed the photo feature could put children at higher risk by enabling evidence to be deleted.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

EU privacy body stops short on WhatsApp data ban

Twitter ephemeral content feature disappears

El regulador europeo de protección de datos se abstiene de prohibir el intercambio de datos entre Facebook y WhatsApp
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association