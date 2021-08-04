WhatsApp makes pictures disappear

WhatsApp moved to boost its privacy credentials by deploying an ephemeral content feature for photos and videos.

In a blog, WhatApp explained the functionality lets photo and video files be viewed once before they automatically disappear from chats, claiming this would boost user privacy.

It stated files sent within the app remain fully encrypted.

The feature began rolling out globally yesterday (3 August) and is also touted as a way to save storage in user devices.

WhatsApp introduced a similar option applying to text messages in November 2020, which automatically deletes content a week after it was sent in a chat.

BBC News cited concerns from UK-based National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, which claimed the photo feature could put children at higher risk by enabling evidence to be deleted.