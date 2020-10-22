 WhatsApp gets down to business with new features - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

WhatsApp gets down to business with new features

22 OCT 2020

WhatsApp upped its efforts to improve e-commerce functionality, with a direct option for making purchases for consumers and content hosting for enterprises

In a statement, the Facebook-owned company said it was increasing investments into a feature allowing users to window-shop and make purchases directly from a chat, claiming this would aid small businesses impacted by the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

Another update will enable enterprises to manage their WhatsApp correspondence “via hosting services that Facebook plans to offer”, a move it tipped to boost small- to medium-sized businesses. To this end, WhatsApp aims to broaden existing partnerships with business product providers.

It also plans to charge business users for some services, to help it continue building its own business while expanding its “free end-to-end encrypted text, video and voice calling for more than 2 billion people”.

The new features are set to be added in the coming months, though WhatsApp emphasised they would not interfere with consumers’ ability to communicate privately.

Facebook added a shopping feature to Instagram in March 2019, and more recently began offering a tool for browsing and purchasing products seen in IGTV Videos.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Instagram expands shopping to video

Facebook apps dominate social media landscape

Walmart eyes e-commerce gains from TikTok deal
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Feature video: The big Apple 5G iPhone launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association