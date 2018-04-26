English
Home

WhatsApp business app hits 3M users

26 APR 2018

WhatsApp’s business messaging service, launched in January 2018, hit 3 million active users, parent Facebook announced on an earnings call.

“In just a few months more than 3 million people are actively using WhatsApp Business. It’s a hit and it’s growing quickly,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during the company’s Q1 2018 earnings call, without specifying if the figure was for monthly or daily active users.

Discussing the Stories features (called Status on WhatsApp) which Facebook’s products appeared to have cloned from Snapchat, Zuckerberg said it is “a big part of the future of video sharing, which is why we’re all in on it across our family. Instagram was the first to really take off here, Facebook started slower, but is now growing quickly, too, and WhatsApp Status is by far the biggest of views products and continues to grow quickly.”

In the future the company wants advertisements on Instagram and Facebook Stories to be of the same quality as those on news feeds.

“If we don’t do this well, then as more sharing shifts to Stories, that could hurt our business”, he warned.

On the importance of messaging, he added WhatsApp and Messenger users send almost 100 billion messages daily, and make more than 3 billion minutes of video and voice calling, “making us by far the largest network for video calling”.

Facebook showed little impact from recent security scandals in Q1, reporting huge growth in profit and revenue. However, analysts warned it is only a matter of time before reality bites.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

