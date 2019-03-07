 Vivendi offloads last of Ubisoft stake - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vivendi offloads last of Ubisoft stake

07 MAR 2019

Vivendi, which conceded defeat in a bid to take over gaming company Ubisoft in 2018, sold its remaining 5.9 per cent stake for €429 million.

In a statement, it explained it is no longer a shareholder in the games company and will “refrain from purchasing Ubisoft shares for a period of five years”.

Originally Vivendi had a 27.3 per cent stake. In 2018 Ubisoft bought back 8 per cent, with some shares sold to other parties including the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (3.4 per cent) and Chinese tech giant Tencent (5 per cent).

The remaining 5.9 per cent stake represented a capital gain of €220 million, while overall the sale of Vivendi’s interest earned it €2 billion and a capital gain of €1.2 billion.

Vivendi faced fierce opposition when it tried to gain seats on Ubisoft’s board from its founding Guillemot family, which had previously lost a similar fight involving Gameloft.

The France-based media company said it now plans to build on its Gameloft ownership by strengthening its position in the gaming sector.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Major Vivendi investor set to leave board

Vivendi dealt another blow in TIM boardroom battle

Elliott boosts TIM stake ahead of Vivendi showdown

Tags

Featured Content

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

MWC19 Barcelona – Wednesday highlights

MWC19 Barcelona – Tuesday highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association