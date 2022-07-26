 Verizon taps Microsoft for 5G Xbox gaming - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon taps Microsoft for 5G Xbox gaming

26 JUL 2022

Verizon readied a deal offering access to Microsoft Xbox gaming bundles on the US operator’s 5G services, opening a door to incremental revenue by tapping into one of the premiere use cases for the technology.

The Xbox All Access bundle includes a game system and access to Game Pass Ultimate, Microsoft’s online library of content. Verizon plans to light the service on 28 July.

Verizon stated the library of more than 100 games can be accessed on some smart TV’s, PCs and mobile devices, alongside dedicated consoles.

The operator lined up the offer for its ultra-wideband and home broadband services, which are each available in some parts of its 5G footprint.

Verizon is tapping gaming as means to offer a premiere 5G service offering more than the faster data rates operators have focused on in their consumer propositions so far.

The operator is offering access to the content and an Xbox Series S for $24.99 per month over a two year contract, with an Xbox Series X bundle from $34.99, all in addition to its mobile fees.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Verizon trims outlook after tough Q2

Verizon ports private 5G to Virginia

Cox Communications readies MVNO launch

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association