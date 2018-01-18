English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Users spent over a month in apps during 2017

18 JAN 2018

Users downloaded over 175 billion apps in 2017, a 60 per cent increase from 2015, while the number of apps available across Google Play and the App Store crossed the 6 million mark, App Annie revealed.

On average, each user spent 1.5 months in apps in 2017, a 30 per cent increase on 2015, while consumer spend on apps was more than $86 billion, a 105 per cent increase. An App Annie representative explained the main reason for comparing with 2015 rather than 2016 was to have a greater range of data and therefore more accurately and clearly demonstrate any existing trends.

“Consumer spend growth will be driven by strong smartphone and app adoption in developing economies and apps’ ability to capture greater share of wallet in mature economies,” the company noted.

Regions
China led the way in almost every metric: some $1 out of every $4 generated from app stores, in-app adverts and mobile commerce is now generated in the country, the company stated in a report.

In Q4 2017, Chinese users spent more than 200 billion hours in apps, of which 90 per cent was non-gaming apps, with communications apps ranking particularly highly.

App usage also grew rapidly in India through 2017, driven by the introduction of subsidised, unlimited 4G access by Reliance Jio in September 2016. It is worth noting that in a ranking of top non-gaming app downloads by Sensor Tower, the operator ranked ninth in the category thanks to its MyJio app.

Video
Consumer spending on video streaming across all markets registered triple-digit growth since 2015 as new apps, users and monetisation methods emerged, App Annie stated.

The view is backed by Sensor Tower’s research, which placed subscription-based app Netflix at the top of the list of non-gaming mobile apps in 2017.

However, App Annie stated subscriptions are still a primary revenue source and media apps are increasingly making use of microtransactions, where users pay small amounts to improve their viewing experience by removing ads, allowing playback of live TV or enabling offline viewing.

In Asia, viewers sending cash gifts to live streamers is a rapidly growing segment of the market.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Shopping apps to get huge boost on Black Friday

App marketers bullish on budgets

Chinese Android analysis comes to App Annie
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association