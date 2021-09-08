 US senators push stricter app store rules - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US senators push stricter app store rules

08 SEP 2021

US politicians reportedly followed in the steps of South Korea and Japan by pressing ahead with proposals to tighten rules on app store providers Google and Apple.

Bloomberg reported Senator Amy Klobuchar, chair of a competition subcommittee, is spearheading the campaign, which it noted weighed more heavily on Apple than Google.

Klobuchar told the news agency the plan includes requiring alternative app stores and payment methods to be offered, and enabling developers to access elements of iPhone hardware currently available only to Apple.

She was reportedly dismissive of a recent move by Apple to offer more app-related payment options to users, stating it did not go “nearly far enough”.

Apple issued its pledge following a probe by Japanese authorities, while South Korea recently became the first nation in the world to mandate alternative app payment platforms be made available.

Google and Apple are in the firing line globally as concerns grow over their hold on the app marketplace.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Los nuevos iPhone, a punto de llegar

Apple prepares latest iPhone launch

App Store faces competition claim in India
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association