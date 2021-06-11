 US asks Nigeria to revert Twitter ban - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US asks Nigeria to revert Twitter ban

11 JUN 2021

The US government condemned a ban on Twitter imposed by Nigerian authorities, calling on access to the social media platform to be restored to ensure freedom of speech for users.

US Department of State representative Ned Price stated the nation also has concerns over an order by the Nigerian National Broadcasting Commission forbidding the use of Twitter by domestic television and radio broadcasters.

“Unduly restricting the ability of Nigerians to report, gather and disseminate opinions and information has no place in a democracy”, Price said, highlighting freedom of expression and access to information are “foundational to prosperous and secure democratic societies”.

The US officials’ appeal to Nigeria “as its partner”, asked the government to revert the suspension imposed on 4 June over claims the platform was used by some to undermine “Nigeria’s corporate existence”.

Yesterday (10 June), Nigeria’s Information Minister Lai Mohammed reportedly unveiled plans to introduce new regulations which would require social media companies to be registered as a local entity and hold a licence for operating in the country.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Nigeria steps up social media crackdown

Elliott partner leaves Twitter board

Nigeria takes Twitter down
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Harmony through song

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association