US asks Nigeria to revert Twitter ban - Mobile World Live

The US government condemned a ban on Twitter imposed by Nigerian authorities, calling on access to the social media platform to be restored to ensure freedom of speech for users.

US Department of State representative Ned Price stated the nation also has concerns over an order by the Nigerian National Broadcasting Commission forbidding the use of Twitter by domestic television and radio broadcasters.

“Unduly restricting the ability of Nigerians to report, gather and disseminate opinions and information has no place in a democracy”, Price said, highlighting freedom of expression and access to information are “foundational to prosperous and secure democratic societies”.

The US officials’ appeal to Nigeria “as its partner”, asked the government to revert the suspension imposed on 4 June over claims the platform was used by some to undermine “Nigeria’s corporate existence”.

Yesterday (10 June), Nigeria’s Information Minister Lai Mohammed reportedly unveiled plans to introduce new regulations which would require social media companies to be registered as a local entity and hold a licence for operating in the country.