 Twitter seeks return to black through Blue - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Twitter seeks return to black through Blue

03 JUN 2021

Twitter began deploying a paid subscription for premium features on the platform for the first time in its history, in line with company efforts to expand revenue streams and return to profitability.

The Blue service is initially being deployed in Australia and Canada, with user feedback sought before adding more countries, Twitter stated.

Subscribers will be able to reverse the publishing of a tweet for up to 30 seconds after posting and organise saved content using bookmarks, a feature similar to one introduced by Facebook in 2014.

Twitter Blue subscribers will also have access to a Reader Mode designed to turn long threads into “easy-to-read” text.

Other features offer app icon customisation, additional colour themes and access to a dedicated customer support team.

The company said its move was prompted by numerous user requests for features which meet their needs, but offered assurance a free version of the service will remain.

In Canada the subscription is priced CAD3.49 ($2.88) per month, and AUD4.49 ($3.44) in Australia.

Twitter is the first major social media platform to introduce a paid subscription model alongside a free edition.

CEO Jack Dorsey first unveiled intentions for the move in July 2020 following hits to advertising revenue related to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The company recorded a net loss of $1.14 billion in 2020, compared with a $1.5 billion profit in 2019.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Twitter prepara un modelo de suscripción con varios niveles

Twitter tipped for tiered subscription model

Twitter permitirá recompensar a los creadores de contenido
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association