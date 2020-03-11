 TikTok opens doors to win US trust - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

TikTok opens doors to win US trust

11 MAR 2020

TikTok announced plans to open a new transparency centre in the US, where it will allow outside experts to review its content moderation systems in a bid to counter allegations the platform is subject to censorship requests from the Chinese government.

The facility, set to open in May, will be located within TikTok’s office in Los Angeles. It will initially allow third-party observers to see how the video-sharing app’s content moderators apply community guidelines; what systems are in place for users and creators to voice concerns about violations; and how those are then processed.

In future, the company said the centre will also offer insight into its source code, and data privacy and security practices.

Vanessa Pappas, GM for TikTok, said in a blog the company expects the facility “to operate as a forum where observers will be able to provide meaningful feedback on our practices”.

“Our landscape and industry is rapidly evolving, and we are aware that our systems, policies and practices are not flawless, which is why we are committed to constant improvement.”

The move comes as TikTok continues efforts to win over US politicians concerned about censorship and privacy of users on the platform stemming from TikTok’s China connection: while the company is headquartered in the US, parent ByteDance is based in China.

Earlier this year, the company issued its first-ever transparency report, detailing government requests for user information and content removal during the first half of 2019.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Anonymised Whisper app accused of leaking user data

Australia sues Facebook over alleged privacy breach

Operators dig in for FCC fine fight

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Rakuten rocks up in Japan

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrap-up show

Panel: 2020 GLOMO Awards highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association