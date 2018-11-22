English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

TikTok in-app purchases at record high

22 NOV 2018

Short video app TikTok saw users spend $3.5 million on in-app purchases in October, the highest level to date and a 275 per cent increase year-on-year.

Sensor Tower stated a big chunk of this – 42 per cent – came from the US, where spending went up by 144 per cent compared to last year. In this market, the app has been download 80 million times, from a global total 800 million.

The next biggest spenders were iOS users in China, who spent $1.4 million in October. The report does not include revenue figures for Android users in China.

Overall, gross TikTok user spending to date has passed $50 million.

The Bytedance-owned app is “riding a wave of ramped up international marketing and notoriety among influencers,” the report stated, and explained that revenue is generated when users buy coins to send “emoji-like gifts” to others during live streams.

Other than live broadcasts, the app is also popular for its lip-syncing feature.

Recently Apptopia said TikTok was downloaded more than Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram and YouTube in October, and could repeat this in November as well.

TikTok launched in 2016 and merged with Musical.ly (a similar app) in August after the latter was acquired by Bytedance. At the time, Musical.ly had 100 million active users and the move helped TikTok gain traction outside of China.

This may not be good for Facebook, which launched a competitor service called Lasso earlier this month, in a bid to target a younger audience.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Featured Content

Feature: Global MBB Forum 2018 roundtable highlights

Mobile Mix: Making it in Madrid

Mobile Mix: Fake News and Future X

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association