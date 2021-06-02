 TikTok taken to task over Dutch child privacy - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

TikTok taken to task over Dutch child privacy

02 JUN 2021

A Netherlands-based non-profit organisation initiated a lawsuit against social media app TikTok seeking €1.4 billion in compensation for allegedly neglecting the privacy and safety of more than 1 million Dutch children.

In a writ sent to TikTok today (2 June), the Foundation for Market Information Research (SOMI) claimed the ByteDance-owned app intentionally tempted children and gathered as much personal data as possible to serve-up tailored adverts.

SOMI argued there had been a “serious violation of privacy and consumer rights”, with data processed “without a valid basis” and shared with third parties in the US and China. It also claimed TikTok failed to adequately inform children and their parents about how their data would be used for targeted advertising or harmful content on the platform.

A court hearing is expected on 15 September.

The legal action adds to current European Commission (EC) scrutiny of TikTok, which commenced formal dialogue with the company late last month following a complaint by a consumer group regarding alleged breaches of European Union consumer rights.

In a statement, the EC explained it will focus on claims of “hidden marketing, aggressive advertising techniques” and some terms which could be misleading and confusing for users.

The French Data Protection Agency (CNIL) initiated a probe into TikTok’s privacy policies and child safety options in August 2020.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

TikTok faces privacy, child safety complaint in Europe

TikTok under fire from France privacy watchdog

Blog: How safe are social apps for children?
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association