Tik Tok attempts to overturn Indonesia ban

Chinese video app Tik Tok outlined plans to set up a team of 20 censors in Indonesia to oversee content deemed inappropriate by the government, in an effort to overturn a ban in the country.

The popular app, used to create music videos, was blocked earlier in the week by authorities who claimed it contained pornographic and blasphemous content.

Tik Tok was responding to a request by Rudiantara the minister of Communication and Informatics, who told Reuters: “We’ve asked Tik Tok to build a system that filters negative content and want them to have a liaison office in Indonesia”.

The app is operated by Toutiao, a Chinese startup valued at over $30 billion. Zhen Liu, VP of the company, told Indonesian press Toutiao would add up to 200 employees to Tik Tok’s Indonesia office by the end of the year.

However, there is no confirmation on whether its efforts are enough to have the ban lifted.

In 2017, the Indonesian government threatened to ban encrypted app Telegram unless the app maker blocked unlawful content, particularly radical and terrorist propaganda.

However, this did not happen as Telegram founder Pavel Durov, went to Indonesia to meet Rudiantara, and promised to shut down “terrorist-related” public channels.