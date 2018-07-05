English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Tik Tok attempts to overturn Indonesia ban

05 JUL 2018

Chinese video app Tik Tok outlined plans to set up a team of 20 censors in Indonesia to oversee content deemed inappropriate by the government, in an effort to overturn a ban in the country.

The popular app, used to create music videos, was blocked earlier in the week by authorities who claimed it contained pornographic and blasphemous content.

Tik Tok was responding to a request by Rudiantara the minister of Communication and Informatics, who told Reuters: “We’ve asked Tik Tok to build a system that filters negative content and want them to have a liaison office in Indonesia”.

The app is operated by Toutiao, a Chinese startup valued at over $30 billion. Zhen Liu, VP of the company, told Indonesian press Toutiao would add up to 200 employees to Tik Tok’s Indonesia office by the end of the year.

However, there is no confirmation on whether its efforts are enough to have the ban lifted.

In 2017, the Indonesian government threatened to ban encrypted app Telegram unless the app maker blocked unlawful content, particularly radical and terrorist propaganda.

However, this did not happen as Telegram founder Pavel Durov, went to Indonesia to meet Rudiantara, and promised to shut down “terrorist-related” public channels.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Indonesia blocks 101M prepaid SIMs

Indonesia train operator lining up free Wi-Fi

Go-Jek prepares payments push with fintech buys
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 4

Mobile Mix: Episode 3

Mobile Mix: Episode 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association