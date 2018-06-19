English
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Telegram makes fresh appeal over Russia ban

19 JUN 2018

An appeal has been filed with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) as part of an ongoing tussle against Russia’s decision to ban secure messaging service Telegram, the company’s lawyer Pavel Chikov revealed.

This is the second appeal filed by the company with the ECHR. The first related to a RUB800,000 ($12,504) fine imposed by the Russian government over Telegram’s failure to disclose its encryption keys to the Federal Security Service in accordance with laws to deal with terrorism. The app was subsequently banned in the country.

“In March 2018, Telegram filed an appeal with the ECHR against administrative responsibility for not providing decryption keys at the Russian authorities’ request. The ECHR registered the appeal in May and said that Telegram could file another appeal against the ban. The company’s representative in the ECHR Damir Gainutdinov has lodged an appeal in that regard,” Chikov explained on his Telegram channel.

Chikov added up to 15 million users “have been deprived of the opportunity to freely receive and spread information” due to the ban.

Last week, the Moscow City Court dismissed the company’s appeal against the ban. This followed a loss in an appeal case with Russia’s Supreme Court, after which Telegram made its initial appeal to the ECHR.

Last month, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov said smartphone giant Apple had been preventing users across the globe from updating the messaging app ever since Russian regulators demanded its removal from the App Store in mid-April.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

