 Supercell profit tumble continues - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Supercell profit tumble continues

12 FEB 2019

Finland-based Supercell’s profit fell 26 per cent in 2018 as its biggest titles, Clash of Clans and Clash Royale, failed to keep up their performance from earlier years.

The company, in which internet giant Tencent holds a majority stake, said profit was €537 million, down from €729 million in 2017. Revenue fell from €1.8 billion to €1.37 billon in 2018.

Supercell did not disclose sales figures for its games, but Reuters reported CEO Ilkka Paananen as stating revenue from Clash of Clans and Clash Royale recorded the greatest declines.

In July 2018, SensorTower reported Clash of Clans continued to be a strong performer for Supercell some six years after its launch, generating revenue of more than $30 million per month on the App Store.

Paananen highlighted the ongoing importance of the Clash titles to Supercell’s earnings, stating in a blog that those games along with Boom Beach and Hay Day made up the bulk of the company’s revenue, with each having generated more than $1 billion since their launch.

While conceding “it would be great if the numbers always grew from the previous year,” the CEO explained that “focusing on short-term financial metrics has never been the most important thing for me…our approach is to focus on building great teams…and great games”.

Supercell experienced its first-ever drop in profit in 2017, again partly due to falling revenue for Clash of Clans.

Brawl Stars
Paananen expressed high hopes for Brawl Stars, Supercell’s fifth and newest game, which launched in December 2018.

Earlier this week Sensor Tower said the title racked up around $110 million in consumer spending within 60 days of launch, “a major milestone” for the game.

It added that the game is yet to launch in China, which it said is likely due to a pause on approvals of new video and mobile games in the country.

China is the fourth-largest market for Clash Royale, indicating a launch of Brawl Stars there could deliver a spike in revenue.

Supercell is also planning to build a games studio in Shanghai.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Mobile discounts take toll on KT revenue

Globe profit jumps on data, subscriber gains

Millicom upbeat despite forex woes

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Moto in the Big Apple

MWC19 Barcelona: Official Preview Video

Mobile Mix: Oppo ‘oping for UK success

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association