English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Spotify revamps free version of app

24 APR 2018

Spotify is giving users of its free version access to more music in a bid to increase subscriber numbers, a move that comes not long after a successful IPO.

The company’s free tier is considered to be a feature to attract people to its mobile app, with the hope they will eventually upgrade to the paid version for $10 a month. The company currently has 70 million paid and 90 million free users.

Following its IPO, Spotify, which is yet to post a profit, promised investors the app will hit 96 million paid subscribers by the end of the year.

Now the streaming service is rolling out a new version of its free app, giving users access to more songs to attract more subscribers. It will also use machine learning and artificial intelligence to automatically generate playlists in a bid to compete with traditional radio, media reports state,

“You may ask why give this away for free? We know that it’s the only way we’re going to achieve our goal of getting billions of fans on the plan,” chief R&D officer Gustav Soderstrom said at a recent event in Manhattan, TechCrunch reported.

The announcement doesn’t mean users of the free version will have complete access to its catalogue, but the scope of what they can listen to is widened. Users will also have the option to turn on a data saver feature which means the app will consume up to 75 per cent less mobile data.

As always, those who pay get full access to Spotify’s entire library with no ads.

Spotify’s first-ever earnings report is scheduled for 2 May.

Apple signed up 38 million users to its rival music streaming service, all of which pay for the service because there is no free version. The US company is in the process of acquiring music recognition app Shazam to boost its offering.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Galaxy S9 shipments hit 8M in first month

EC commences probe into Apple acquisition of Shazam

Apple seeks South Korea boost with new country head
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association