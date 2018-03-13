English
Home

Spotify expands into 4 more countries

13 MAR 2018

Spotify is now available in 65 markets worldwide having added Israel, Romania, South Africa and Vietnam to its roster, ahead of a planned IPO.

Cecilia Qvist, Global Head of Markets at Spotify, said the company is looking forward to connecting the “rich music cultures” of the new regions “with millions of artists and users across the world.”

In terms of countries, Spotify is still behind rivals Deezer (189 countries) and Apple Music (115 countries) though it leads the way with 159 million users, including 71 million who pay for Spotify Premium.

Apple recently announced its streaming music service has 38 million paid subscribers, up from 36 million in February.

Earlier this year Spotify filed its IPO with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing revealed the company saw annual losses every year with the figure hitting €349 million in 2017.

Spotify will host an investor day on 15 March and begin trading shares on the New York Stock Exchange without the formal IPO process on 2 April, various media reports state.

Music medatdata
The company recently started to gather music metadata suggestions from its users, asking them to describe albums and songs.

“Listeners describe music in different ways, and understanding that information will help improve, extend, and confirm the information that describes music on Spotify…We hope to better understand how Spotify listeners interpret music, so that we can improve experiences for both listeners and artists,” a representative told Variety.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

