Spotify bets on increased personalisation in app update - Mobile World Live

Sweden-based Spotify unveiled updates to its music streaming app, putting an emphasis on personalised content and visibility of podcasts as it moved to make the service a de-facto for listeners.

The company announced it made additions to the app’s home screen in an effort to turn the offering into the “ultimate go-to location” for existing content “as well as discover something new”.

From today, users’ most-played content, including audio podcasts and music playlists, will be displayed on top of the app’s start menu.

The feature, which notably shows six recommendations, replaces a slot which showed recently played content, in what seems to be an effort to expand visibility and engagement in users’ favourite podcast programmes and music on the platform.

Underneath the top section of most-played content, the home screen will provide access to top podcasts, personalised playlists, and recommendations for exploring new content based on previous listening.

The app will also display a greeting to users in the home screen, which will change depending on the time of the day.

Spotify added podcasts to its service in 2015 and in February reported a near 200 per cent year-over-year increase in podcast hours streamed for Q4 2019. It said the feature was driving growth in user engagement and retention, with “early indications that our investments in podcasts are having a positive impact on conversion of free to paid users”.

The move follows efforts to simplify navigation in its app for iOS devices.